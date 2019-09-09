Mitchell Group Has Lowered Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $1.37 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Kylin Management Cut Its Stake by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32 million, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 47,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 124,820 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 172,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $321.37M for 12.90 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.