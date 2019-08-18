Mitchell Group Has Lowered By $864,300 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (AETUF) Sellers Decreased By 29.14% Their Shorts

ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had a decrease of 29.14% in short interest. AETUF’s SI was 10.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.14% from 14.56M shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 549 days are for ARC RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s short sellers to cover AETUF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.1277 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4426. About 11,506 shares traded. ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 27.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 20,100 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 53,690 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 73,790 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $45.25B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 50.28% above currents $32.72 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.