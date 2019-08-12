Mitchell Group Has Lifted Continental Resources (CLR) Holding; Powell Industries (POWL) Shorts Lowered By 11.37%

Mitchell Group Inc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 286.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc acquired 55,515 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 74,885 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 19,370 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $11.22B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.31 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE

Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) had a decrease of 11.37% in short interest. POWL’s SI was 108,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.37% from 122,200 shares previously. With 36,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL)’s short sellers to cover POWL’s short positions. The SI to Powell Industries Inc’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 23,970 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 21/03/2018 – FED’S POWELL SAYS DOES NOT PERSONALLY FEEL FED HAS TO URGENTLY ADDRESS FRAMEWORK; 21/03/2018 – Powell `Carefully Considering’ More Frequent Press Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Powell plays it safe in Federal Reserve debut; 06/04/2018 – POWELL SAYS U.S. HAS MUCH STRONGER FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 31/03/2018 – Fed chair Jay Powell faces his first political test; 21/03/2018 – FED’S POWELL SAYS FED DOES NOT THINK THAT CHANGES IN TRADE POLICY SHOULD AFFECT OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Powell: Decision To Raise Rates Gradual Step In Removing Policy Accommodation; 06/04/2018 – ‘Patient’ Powell signals Fed in no hurry to up the pace of interest rate increases

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) CEO Harold Hamm on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 791,828 shares worth $34.01M. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,550 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 60,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 2,598 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 7,643 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 319,195 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Swiss National Bank has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 3 shares. 10,156 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs has 3,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jvl Advsrs Limited owns 7,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co holds 19,774 shares.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 47,670 shares to 124,796 valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 60,514 shares and now owns 162,025 shares. Equitrans Midstream Corp was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Friday, February 22 report. Citigroup maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.

More notable recent Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Powell Industries Inc (POWL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Powell Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Powell Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:POWL) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.