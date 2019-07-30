Mitchell Group Has Increased Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million; Btim Has Increased Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $3.54 Million as Share Value Declined

Btim Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 17,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478,563 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.44M, up from 461,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $176.48. About 440,608 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 357,103 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G..

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,328 shares to 307,640 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 1,363 shares. Lpl Financial Limited invested in 0.1% or 217,747 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 14,181 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn holds 0.35% or 5,637 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 25,193 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 385,705 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,517 shares. 15,649 are held by Lau Assocs Ltd. Huntington Retail Bank has 165,885 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Communications Limited Co has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fcg Limited Liability holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,894 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.69% or 152,400 shares. North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,560 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.38% or 8.12M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $34.01 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Friday, March 22.

More recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.