Mitchell Group Has Increased Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $370,174

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 1.53M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, up from 78,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 1.35 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These Oil Stocks Proved Theyâ€™re in the Right Place at the Right Time – The Motley Fool” published on November 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources Remains A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 23,088 shares to 59,585 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.42 million are held by D E Shaw. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 43,645 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd owns 195,435 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 24,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.01% or 792,168 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 138,290 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 67,301 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1,235 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 58,000 shares. Amer Incorporated holds 7,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sir Lp has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 50,399 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 4,176 shares. Barclays Plc holds 313,604 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,788 shares to 7,799 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,720 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Murphy Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The California-based Whittier has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gamble Jones Counsel, a California-based fund reported 2,520 shares. 7,287 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,867 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 337,897 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,804 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 395,966 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 118,518 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 5,161 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Ci Invs Inc reported 0.6% stake. Fil accumulated 617,441 shares.