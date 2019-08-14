Mitchell Group Has Decreased Superior Energy Services (SPN) Position by $661,900 as Shares Declined; Vertex One Asset Management Stake in Profire Energy (PFIE) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 42,686 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 165,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 429,845 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 595,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.30% or $0.0546 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4754. About 1.53 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Superior Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 270,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny accumulated 0.02% or 31,111 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 566 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 2.20 million shares. Numerixs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 82,400 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 1.94M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Endurance Wealth reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 21,167 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 122,346 shares. Paragon Mgmt reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

