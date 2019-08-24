Mitchell Group Has Decreased Marathon Oil (MRO) Position; PolyOne (POL) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 9.85% above currents $30.65 stock price. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of POL in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Friday, May 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34 target in Thursday, April 18 report. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $36 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $36 New Target: $34 Maintain

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 116,810 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 262,930 shares with $4.39M value, down from 379,740 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $9.33B valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 13.91 million shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.88’s average target is 69.19% above currents $11.75 stock price. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $22 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, February 25. Societe Generale maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $20 target. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $21 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luminus Ltd Com owns 5,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corsair Limited Partnership accumulated 6,441 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company reported 4.84 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Axa holds 1.02M shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 540,002 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 24,238 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Virtu Limited Liability holds 47,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Gp has 1.29M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Ci Investments, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,751 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp has 19,491 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 12.68M shares.

The stock decreased 5.02% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 562,801 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.