Mitchell Group Has Decreased Cimarex Energy (XEC) Holding; Enova International (ENVA) Sellers Increased By 15.22% Their Shorts

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) had an increase of 15.22% in short interest. ENVA’s SI was 2.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.22% from 1.91M shares previously. With 363,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s short sellers to cover ENVA’s short positions. The SI to Enova International Inc’s float is 7.27%. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 223,608 shares traded. Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has declined 29.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ENVA News: 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.66; 15/05/2018 – Enova International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC ENVA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.69 TO $2.25; 26/04/2018 – Enova International Sees FY18 Rev $980M-$1.04B; 10/04/2018 – ENTRA SIGNS NEW 10-YEAR LEASE CONTRACT W/ ENOVA IN TRONDHEIM; 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Enova International 1Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Cng, Changes Outlooks To Positive On Curo And Enova, Affirms Developing Outlook On Community Choice And Creditcorp And Stable On Sterling; 07/05/2018 – Enova International Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – ENOVA SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO & OPERATING UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT OF ASSET-BASED SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF BANKS

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Cimarex Energy (XEC) stake by 26.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 19,310 shares as Cimarex Energy (XEC)’s stock declined 8.48%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 52,470 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 71,780 last quarter. Cimarex Energy now has $5.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 1.13M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cimarex Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company reported 47 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% or 4,677 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt reported 1,440 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank has 335,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 319 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp holds 0% or 55,773 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Landscape Cap Mngmt Llc owns 13,741 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 32,830 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has 157,351 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc owns 1.62 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 217,082 are held by Caymus Cap Prns Limited Partnership. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6,305 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability reported 989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.01M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $88 target in Friday, February 8 report. Mizuho maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $104 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. STEWART LISA A bought $9,617 worth of stock or 130 shares.

More notable recent Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Enova International Inc (ENVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Computerworld Names Enova to 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enova International: Data Analytics Platform In Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit clients and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $743.67 million. The firm offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands.