Mitchell Group Has Cut Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $813,120; Share Price Declined; Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Autozone (AZO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $14.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1089.63. About 138,654 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 35,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 1.93 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $539.20 million for 12.53 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.37 million for 10.79 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

