Mitchell Group Has Cut Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $397,792 as Share Price Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 10Y FIXED MS +80 AREA

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 53,690 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 73,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Yorktown And Rech Co Incorporated holds 0.74% or 36,600 shares. Convergence Ltd Liability Company has 82,501 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Palouse Capital Inc invested 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First American Comml Bank accumulated 40,764 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 18,744 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Lincluden Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mount Vernon Md has invested 2.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.54% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 340,998 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 36 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 3,716 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 14,896 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $61.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 826,622 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 146,765 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak holds 0.87% or 15,875 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Co has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 21,230 shares or 0.28% of the stock. First Allied Advisory accumulated 35,224 shares. Leavell Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 10,179 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 150 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust has 0.57% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,362 shares. Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Greylin Invest Mangement owns 556,626 shares. Moreover, Mcdonald Invsts Ca has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.11% or 445,877 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Mairs & has invested 1.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 2.4% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

