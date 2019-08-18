Mitchell Group Has Cut Position in Cabot Oil (COG) by $2.71 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Winfield Associates Trimmed by $982,560 Its Holding

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (COG) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 104,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 132,130 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 236,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,089 shares. Temasek (Private) has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waddell & Reed has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Mgmt Inc Tx reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz Lc reported 4,475 shares or 5.31% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Llc stated it has 3,113 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.71% or 5,409 shares. Hendley Incorporated has 1,700 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 13,719 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership invested in 5.76% or 152,425 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 850 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.61% or 1,227 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,468 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 2.97% stake.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 9,175 shares to 104,100 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stelliam Limited Partnership reported 61.77% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability invested in 291,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 52,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4.36% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 116,922 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 308,956 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 31,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tortoise Invest Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.61M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 231 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 90,584 shares. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 170,041 shares. 85,016 are held by Usca Ria Lc. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.