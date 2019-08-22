Mitchell Group Has Cut Its Valero Energy (VLO) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 114.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 11,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 21,730 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 10,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 2.19M shares traded or 71.13% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 35,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 1.66 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 44,845 shares to 9,523 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 219,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,076 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.08 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.