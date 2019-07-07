Mitchell Group Has Cut By $661,900 Its Superior Energy Services (SPN) Holding; Sealed Air (SEE) SI Increased By 7.67%

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) stake by 27.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 165,475 shares as Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN)’s stock declined 33.75%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 429,845 shares with $2.01M value, down from 595,320 last quarter. Superior Energy Services Inc now has $207.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 1.66 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) had an increase of 7.67% in short interest. SEE’s SI was 10.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.67% from 9.70M shares previously. With 2.67M avg volume, 4 days are for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s short sellers to cover SEE’s short positions. The SI to Sealed Air Corporation’s float is 6.82%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 663,049 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Among 7 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Superior Energy Services had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Piper Jaffray. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 17. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Capital One downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 228,258 shares. 118,327 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Raymond James & owns 176,114 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0% or 22,445 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 309,172 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 240,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 150,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 119,212 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 489,790 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 950 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 5.63 million shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 203 shares. Voya Management Llc holds 0% or 63,073 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Connâ€™s, Inc. (CONN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $42,850 was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Seabed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sealed Air CFO Terminated For Cause Amid SEC Investigation – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.