Mitchell Group Decreased Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position By $579,660; Haemonetics (HAE)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 113 sold and reduced equity positions in Haemonetics Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

Mitchell Group Inc decreased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 27.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Group Inc sold 193,220 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Mitchell Group Inc holds 509,400 shares with $1.75M value, down from 702,620 last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $643.32M valuation. The stock increased 7.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.77. About 10.85 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.84 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 144.87 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity.

The stock increased 2.06% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 382,778 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 154.24% above currents $1.77 stock price. Nabors Industries had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Comm holds 18,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,750 were reported by Brave Asset Mgmt. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Llc holds 0.03% or 15,950 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 555,964 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 135,736 shares. 17,265 are owned by Advisory Net Llc. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 5,500 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 30,942 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 77,265 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Piedmont Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 72,744 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 7.49M shares. Kennedy Capital Inc has 2.54 million shares. Mitchell Grp Inc holds 1.86% or 509,400 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 42.17M shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J. Beder Tanya S bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695.