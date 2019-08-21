Mitchell Group Decreased Its Position in Patterson (PTEN) by $947,660 as Market Value Declined; Td Asset Management Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Has Cut by $339,764 as Shares Rose

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 178,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 246,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 73,728 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 44,245 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 50,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 17,820 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 22,197 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $239.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker stated it has 55,017 shares. Merian Global (Uk) invested in 183,656 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 69,600 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.42M shares. Opus Group Inc Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 20,828 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 475,000 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Macquarie Group, a Australia-based fund reported 70,198 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 475,822 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 190,584 shares. S&Co reported 0.06% stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 349,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Voya Mngmt Ltd invested in 214,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.02% or 201,000 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 60 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc has 18,800 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 161,029 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,101 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 8.34 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 4.14M shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 63,119 shares. Geode Llc stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 166,900 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

