Mitchell Group Decreased Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 133,912 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 193,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 509,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 702,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $648.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $1.785. About 9.60M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp reported 30,314 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 2,005 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 47,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 231,938 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability stated it has 9,200 shares. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 180,071 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 131,504 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 9,993 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Llc. Loomis Sayles And LP owns 207,749 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.52M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 86,200 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested in 0.19% or 337,000 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tower Capital (Trc) invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Group stated it has 4,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14M for 22.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 10,710 shares to 856,660 shares, valued at $45.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares were bought by Restrepo William J, worth $359,065 on Friday, June 14.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 11,461 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 2,500 were reported by City Holdings. Pnc Financial Gru accumulated 0% or 50,227 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 667,128 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc, Florida-based fund reported 404,673 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has 64,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.90 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,337 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Raymond James & reported 128,783 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 4,999 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 28,195 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 231,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp owns 526,314 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.