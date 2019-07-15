Mitchell Group Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $881,600; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $341,432 as Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,481 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,950 shares to 3,285 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

