Mitchell Group Boosted Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position; Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Stake Raised by Millennium Management Llc

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16 million shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 5182.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 518,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The hedge fund held 528,266 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 782,287 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Ratings Are for Alkermes Inc., U.S. Unit of Alkermes PLC; 02/04/2018 – FDA rejects application to review Alkermes’ depression treatment; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 23/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil; Alkermes): A Long-Acting lnjectable Formulation of the Atypical Antipsychotic Aripiprazole – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss $1.55; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES SAYS FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss $62.5M; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,880 was made by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

