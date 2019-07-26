Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $334,888; As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Value Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped by $20.21 Million Its Position

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 280,120 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.37. About 418,007 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 29/03/2018 – CME Group To Acquire NEX Group Plc, Bringing Together Cash, Futures And OTC Marketplaces; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CME’s 2019 organic revenue may decline – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CME – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rally Sets Stage For The Big Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,963 shares to 20,956 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.88 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 40,840 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd owns 2,099 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 66,763 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 30,225 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 0.58% or 5,649 shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd has 0.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 33,445 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Management LP stated it has 45,005 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp holds 1,784 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 66,177 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru accumulated 0.51% or 30,915 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru Inc reported 2.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Strs Ohio invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cantillon Capital Limited has invested 3.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 5,540 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Announces Approval of Diamond Green Diesel Plant Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients: Earnings Forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2018.