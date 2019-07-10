Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Hexcel (HXL) Position; Evolus (EOLS) Shorts Decreased By 8%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) had a decrease of 8% in short interest. EOLS’s SI was 2.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8% from 2.86 million shares previously. With 3.33 million avg volume, 1 days are for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s short sellers to cover EOLS’s short positions. The SI to Evolus Inc’s float is 22.71%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 250,028 shares traded. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has risen 62.32% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 16/05/2018 – Evolus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 23; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – FDA ISSUES FAVORABLE EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS: FDA ISSUES FAVORABLE EIR LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Botox Rival Evolus Roars Back With 123% Rally Despite FDA Delay; 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS SAYS TRIAL OF PRABOTULINUMTOXINA VS BOTOX MET ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – DWP-450 MANUFACTURING FACILITY IS FULLY VALIDATED BY DAEWOONG UNDER CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE REQUIREMENTS; 07/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – MOATAZEDI WILL SUCCEED MURTHY SIMHAMBHATLA; 05/04/2018 – EVOLUS COMMENTS ON DATA FROM EUROPEAN, CANADA PHASE III EVB-003; 16/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Evolus’ rival treatment to Botox; 07/05/2018 – Evolus Appoints Allergan Aesthetics Head as President and Chief Executive Officer

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,964 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 72,070 shares with $4.98M value, down from 80,034 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 388,468 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $416.89 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HXL in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS upgraded the shares of HXL in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

