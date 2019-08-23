Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed By $1.11 Million Its Take (TTWO) Position; Southernsun Asset Management Cut Agco Corp. (AGCO) Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 43.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 11,826 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 15,117 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 26,943 last quarter. Take now has $14.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 964,038 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Agco Corp. (AGCO) stake by 11.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as Agco Corp. (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 883,749 shares with $61.47 million value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Agco Corp. now has $5.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 314,418 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 3,325 shares to 10,075 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stake by 5,757 shares and now owns 18,388 shares. Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $134.22’s average target is 1.38% above currents $132.39 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 18 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 13.22% above currents $68.6 stock price. Agco had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. UBS maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 24. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

