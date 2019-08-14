Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Boeing (BA) Position by $403,098 as Market Valuation Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Valuation Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 27/03/2018 – Vodafone plans to launch voice over data service in Zambia; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 27,700 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc holds 5,915 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.38% or 4,281 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 1.80 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 4,885 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36M shares. Community Trust Inv stated it has 47,492 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 22,972 shares. First Fincl In has 2,365 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Clal Enter Holding Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 194,960 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc invested in 11,441 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lipe Dalton holds 543 shares. Windsor Lc has 696 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6,205 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,464 shares to 45,235 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

