Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake in Progressive (PGR) Boosted by $668,880; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $571,725

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, up from 106,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 17,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares to 123,178 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 722,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,909 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Advisory Ltd holds 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,986 shares. Cap Intll Ca holds 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,877 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 103,011 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & has 167,819 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc owns 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.75 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 1,389 shares. Cibc accumulated 1.18M shares or 1.83% of the stock. Wharton Business Ltd accumulated 163,956 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beech Hill Advsr holds 4.36% or 37,183 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 131,549 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & reported 109,498 shares or 4.97% of all its holdings.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94M. Sauerland John P had sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. Charney M Jeffrey sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,489 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 11,600 are held by Barbara Oil Co. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 893,916 shares or 14.95% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virtu Ltd reported 12,783 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 99,028 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Bailard invested in 60,685 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 163,556 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.08% or 17,190 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv holds 3,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 11,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested in 3.83 million shares. 10.16M were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp.

