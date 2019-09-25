Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) Trimmed by $2.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Shares Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 29,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 74,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 16.07 million shares traded or 172.37% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 2.43M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (Call) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Int’l (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,765 shares to 36,008 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Growth E (IUSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

