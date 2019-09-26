Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Raised; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $7.23 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,356 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, up from 84,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,366 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,346 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,366 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 16.43M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9.18% stake. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pettee Invsts has 15,717 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 86,007 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 13.57M shares for 3.59% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23.64 million shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Com reported 5.28% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 Earnings to Gain From Azure & Office 365 – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,427 shares to 34,676 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 23,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $26.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 2.33M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Seizert Cap Partners Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 27.74M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,897 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 17,486 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Lc has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10,044 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.99% stake. Eagle Mgmt Llc invested in 26,659 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Investec Asset Limited holds 0.05% or 93,685 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Llc has 273,719 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 3.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 116,903 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma accumulated 10,969 shares.