Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Upped by $354,172; As Cubesmart (CUBE) Stock Value Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted by $1.54 Million Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 3.31 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 492,437 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.31% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 78,527 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 53,000 shares. New York-based Eii Capital Mgmt has invested 0.38% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 81,231 shares. M&T Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 14,731 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Eqis Management has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Sei invested 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 300 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management Corp. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 456,862 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.28% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 476,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Navellier And Associate invested in 69,908 shares. Fmr owns 10.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) by 9,218 shares to 239,390 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,246 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10,922 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,291 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.78 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citigroup has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 742,385 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department holds 0.57% or 39,837 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Lp owns 9,062 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 1.42% or 151,644 shares. Everence Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 65,181 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability holds 7,456 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 57,901 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. 3,450 were accumulated by Cabot. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Com owns 2.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,751 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 0.97% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

