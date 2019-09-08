Mitchell Capital Management Co Stake in Hexcel (HXL) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $164.85 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.68 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 72,070 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 80,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 309,934 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 848,524 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $397.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co (Call) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Capital Mngmt has 78,750 shares. 3.32 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. 269,902 are held by Vontobel Asset Management. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 39,924 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 92,245 shares. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 438,753 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ins Tx owns 39,575 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 12,712 were reported by Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Allstate Corp stated it has 13,340 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 34,122 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.11% or 152,028 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 860 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 252,583 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $178.48 million for 39.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,750 shares to 84,518 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower owns 6,909 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 49,591 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 5,302 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 6,730 shares. Bluecrest Ltd owns 6,981 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 322,464 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 116,900 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 59,758 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 23,900 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 978 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.8% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.68M for 23.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.