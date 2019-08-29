Mitchell Capital Management Co Raised Its Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Murphy Capital Management Upped by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 4.30M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 2.01 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,915 shares to 79,565 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,749 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 1.04% or 27,035 shares. 19,812 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 110,317 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tybourne Cap Management (Hk) reported 12.9% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 253,313 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Schroder Invest Management stated it has 11,001 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 576,918 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,510 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 32,115 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 1.94M shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,337 shares to 36,956 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,421 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dover’s New InviroPak Solution to Cut Costs for Food Retailers – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lindsay’s (LNN) Latest Zimmatic Solutions a Boon for Growers – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Up 5.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moneysaving 101: Four ways to cut college textbook costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.