Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Boeing (BA) Holding; SAUER ENERGY (SENY) Shorts Up By 24%

SAUER ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:SENY) had an increase of 24% in short interest. SENY’s SI was 12,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24% from 10,000 shares previously. With 110,900 avg volume, 0 days are for SAUER ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:SENY)’s short sellers to cover SENY’s short positions. It closed at $0.0082 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 30.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 2,421 shares with $923,000 value, down from 3,479 last quarter. Boeing now has $200.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day

Another recent and important Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of December – PRNewswire” on January 04, 2019.

Sauer Energy, Inc. engages in the design, research, and development of vertical axis wind turbine systems. The company has market cap of $731,011. The firm focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCharger and WindRider brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s VAWT systems are used in residential buildings, commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,450 shares to 12,153 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 7,499 shares and now owns 25,160 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Llc invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cim Mangement invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 73,595 shares stake. Lpl Ltd Llc owns 432,285 shares. Wade G W And, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,529 shares. Twin Capital Management has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,427 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,710 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 2,779 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Windward Ca invested in 32,070 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Granite Prns Lc owns 2,684 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 774 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 16,538 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 886 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.