Mitchell Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $344,954 as Stock Value Rose; Atricure (ATRC) Holding Maintained by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 6.06M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 204,399 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,042 shares to 5,977 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4.