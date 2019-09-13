Mitchell Capital Management Co Increases Position in Bb&T (BBT); Locust Wood Capital Advisers Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $65.98 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 31,640 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 25,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.58M shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3234.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 323,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 333,426 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.22 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 2.88 million shares traded or 31.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 21/03/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,399 shares to 13,052 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 28,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,929 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 104,562 shares to 126,476 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,500 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc (Call).

