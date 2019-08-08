Mitchell Capital Management Co Increases Holding in Electronic Arts (EA); Patten & Patten Has Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $411,598 as Market Value Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 4.50 million shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares to 30,011 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,622 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 532,366 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 5,419 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 86,013 shares. Guyasuta Inv Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,618 shares. Alley stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 118,878 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 533,123 shares. Telos Management holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 169,740 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Longer Investments Inc invested in 51,075 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Llc has 2.02M shares for 4.86% of their portfolio. 68,170 were accumulated by Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated owns 6,525 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 7,800 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 1,468 shares to 1,760 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,244 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. 12,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Bruzzo Chris. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker owns 34,219 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pacific Glob Investment Management stated it has 4,790 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. M&T State Bank reported 19,961 shares. Lpl Financial owns 22,135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 135 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Everence Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.02% stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 72,679 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 6 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 3,465 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 111,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smithfield accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

