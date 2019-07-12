Mitchell Capital Management Co Holds Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Position by $938,153

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,728 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 59,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 998,990 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto Completes PureSec Buyout, Boosts Prisma Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs owns 35.07M shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv holds 0.27% or 527,956 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 21.19 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Capital Counsel stated it has 219,634 shares. First National Bank & Trust invested in 196,487 shares. Burney holds 0.54% or 160,846 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.31% or 39,150 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 105,607 shares. Sabal holds 2.95% or 613,533 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Services has 5.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 177,988 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.07M shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc invested in 6,367 shares. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 63,976 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 786,591 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 30,225 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9,541 shares to 24,071 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,070 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ) by 16,595 shares to 175,195 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,654 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% or 30,983 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 14,696 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg has 30,376 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Financial Corporation In accumulated 1,749 shares. Greatmark Inv Incorporated invested in 138,015 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,203 shares. 10.27M are owned by Boston Prns. Tctc Liability holds 1.08% or 369,252 shares. Fdx Advisors invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 27,890 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 8,677 shares. Bridges Mngmt owns 11,343 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 23,300 shares. Farmers Co accumulated 68,713 shares or 1.05% of the stock.