Mitchell Capital Management Co Holds Position in Eog Resources (EOG); Novo (NVO) Shares Declined While Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 103.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.09M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 31,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 704,493 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 12/03/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

