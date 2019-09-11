Mitchell Capital Management Co Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Upped by $435,512; Wedbush Securities Has Decreased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $445,260 as Stock Price Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 5,072 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 7,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $173.07. About 352,897 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 414,496 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $817.94M for 13.52 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28,538 shares to 129,587 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

