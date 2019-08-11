Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $672,660; Share Price Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Moody’s (MCO) by $1.99 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 131.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 11,716 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 1.57 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 56,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 67,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BANDES URUGUAY’S DEPOSIT RATINGS TO Caa2;; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says U.S. trade policy could hurt economic outlook; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To California’s $2.1b General Obligation Bonds; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Tesla shares fall after Moody’s downgrades credit rating; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GARANTIA DE VALORES SGR’S B1/AA3.AR RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa3 To The City Of Thomasville, Nc; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ARGENTINA & BRAZIL’S LACK OF BILATERAL TRADE DEALS WITH U.S. LEAVE THEM RELATIVELY MORE “EXPOSED TO EVENTUAL IMPOSITION” OF TRADE BARRIERS

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares to 3,647 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,632 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 4,126 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.28% or 13.53M shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 49,396 shares. Jvl Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.62% or 176,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 449 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Massachusetts-based Portolan Ltd has invested 1.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dubuque State Bank And, Iowa-based fund reported 831 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.02% or 4,388 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 74,610 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 4.71M shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Communication has 0.15% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 65,541 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 298,200 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 2,155 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 216,102 shares. Advisor Prns Lc invested in 4,537 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 8,825 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,767 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 17.30 million shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.11% or 31,425 shares. 1,821 are held by Wms Prtnrs Lc. Maple Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,428 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt reported 8,680 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 22,207 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company invested 6.75% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Veritable Lp reported 5,219 shares stake. Windacre Partnership Llc invested in 1.49M shares or 15.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management owns 305,015 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

