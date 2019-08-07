Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Site Centers (SITC) Shorts Raised By 5.87%

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 42.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 7,499 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 25,160 shares with $1.17M value, up from 17,661 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 1.57M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017

Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) had an increase of 5.87% in short interest. SITC’s SI was 7.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.87% from 6.72 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 7 days are for Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC)’s short sellers to cover SITC’s short positions. The SI to Site Centers Corp’s float is 5.13%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 501,574 shares traded. SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has risen 5.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 35,275 shares to 38,104 valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 13,119 shares and now owns 124,632 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was bought by Graney Patrick C III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset Management reported 5,502 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 95,216 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. National Insur Tx, Texas-based fund reported 95,190 shares. Da Davidson reported 48,303 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.34% or 48,890 shares. Svcs Of America accumulated 244,864 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 125,132 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 298,835 shares. 631 are owned by Financial Advantage. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 28,011 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Mgmt Lc has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Texas Yale Corp invested in 0.02% or 11,688 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.07% or 376,376 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,028 shares.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 17 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $56 target in Monday, February 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America upgraded the shares of BBT in report on Friday, February 8 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion.