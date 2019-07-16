Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Topaz Group (TPZ) Sentiment Is 1.07

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 47.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 4,312 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 13,437 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 9,125 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 2.82 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 sold and trimmed stakes in Topaz Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, January 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $118 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 11,826 shares to 15,117 valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 7,704 shares and now owns 19,685 shares. Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank owns 100,972 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability reported 1,525 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dsc Advsrs Lp holds 2,114 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,415 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 790 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,957 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,225 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 75,960 shares. Washington Tru Fincl Bank reported 1,139 shares stake. 2,262 are held by Captrust Advsrs. 9,040 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Llc. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 13,073 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.