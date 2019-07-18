Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $3.80 Million; Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser (WY) as Share Value Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $309.25. About 408,772 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 563,718 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Finding Value the Jean-Marie Eveillard Way – GuruFocus.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,764 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 8,267 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 84,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 111,187 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 220,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 63,081 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 0.2% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,221 shares. Mngmt Ny has invested 0.78% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schulhoff & Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 15,265 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company owns 36,529 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.70 million shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Adobe looks cheap to trade ahead of earnings – CNBC” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe: A Picture-Perfect Digital Transformation Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence SAP SE’s (SAP) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLK, MA, ADBE, ORCL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.62 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares to 12,153 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 17,351 shares. Monetary Management Gp has invested 1.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Cap Management Lp reported 444,365 shares. Carderock Capital Inc reported 11,479 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hudock Cap Grp Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 81 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 227,106 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Mgmt has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.92M shares. Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel Corp has invested 4.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 961,789 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 402,474 shares. Td Asset holds 0.08% or 191,421 shares. 1St Source National Bank owns 964 shares.