Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Cme Group (CME) Holding; IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS ORDINARY S (ITHUF) Shorts Lowered By 3.81%

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co analyzed 2,042 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)'s stock rose 0.79%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 5,977 shares with $984,000 value, down from 8,019 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $71.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) had a decrease of 3.81% in short interest. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.1501 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7601.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $17500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First National has 0.51% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc stated it has 1,242 shares. 2,126 are held by Park National Oh. 30,225 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Conning accumulated 6,275 shares. New England Research And invested in 1,505 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 6.11 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd holds 5,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sabal owns 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,175 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Incorporated has 0.78% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,376 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 87,295 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Cleararc has 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,693 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,088 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 30,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 303,374 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

