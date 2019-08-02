Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Position By $365,418; Hilton Capital Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake By $514,080

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 15.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 2,720 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 20,046 shares with $3.81M value, up from 17,326 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $930.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 6.61 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 3,618 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 19,508 shares with $1.98M value, up from 15,890 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $360.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 975,447 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) stake by 10,040 shares to 44,244 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 6,045 shares and now owns 45,649 shares. Booking Holdings was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.15M were accumulated by Sei Investments. New Jersey-based Fcg Advsr Limited has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer Securities Lc stated it has 7,685 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mai invested in 1.22% or 235,960 shares. Dana Advisors Inc owns 330,260 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc has 2.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 344,020 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 5,611 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,445 shares. Tennessee-based Patten has invested 1.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Savings Bank Tru stated it has 26,182 shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 76,201 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 201,134 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Beacon Fincl Gp has invested 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saratoga Rech And Invest Management reported 586,753 shares stake. Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,467 shares. 74,793 were reported by Tru Department Mb State Bank N A. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 7.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,089 shares. Farmers & Merchants has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sunbelt holds 27,221 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B owns 33,295 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 730,168 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 2.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 254,770 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 23,183 shares.

