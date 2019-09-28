Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake By $752,934; PPL (PPL) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 5.47% above currents $31.6 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PPL in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. See PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 3,822 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 52,595 shares with $10.41 million value, up from 48,773 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video); 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenbrier Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Company holds 13.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 400,000 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,446 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 38,519 shares. 114,867 were accumulated by Torray Limited Co. Wellington Shields Management Limited stated it has 64,400 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,100 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 90,012 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wafra has 1.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Ltd stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Limited Company has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Uss Investment Mngmt Limited has 1.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macquarie has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 421,338 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc, California-based fund reported 123,765 shares. Martin Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.36% or 107,789 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 44 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend given on Friday, September 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL Corporation shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 15,003 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Tn owns 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co owns 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 24,257 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 2.85 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Town Country Fincl Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 40,645 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 1,300 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has 15,405 shares. 265,473 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Co. Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,178 shares. Adirondack Tru Co, New York-based fund reported 220 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 4,908 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services reported 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wesbanco State Bank reported 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 576 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 3.26M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.82 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.