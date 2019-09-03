Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $3.80 Million; Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased by $7.44 Million Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.95. About 989,042 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20 million, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 11.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 552 shares. 121,361 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $712.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.