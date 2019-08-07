Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $395,592; First Financial (THFF) Shareholder First Financial Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 37,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 21,179 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.12 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 1st Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2014 – NASDAQ” on June 11, 2014. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Financial Corp. (THFF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited Com accumulated 48,507 shares. Sei stated it has 2.35 million shares. Grand Jean Cap holds 0.16% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. New England Investment & Retirement Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 1.04% or 200,165 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Cap Mngmt La invested in 1.67% or 40,365 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Communication accumulated 47,580 shares. 67,721 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp has 2.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Clean Yield Gp has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,808 shares. Charter Com reported 108,773 shares. Loews reported 335,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag holds 316,629 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Boston Inc reported 136,269 shares stake. 23,593 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,119 shares to 124,632 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,647 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).