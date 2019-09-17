Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Lowered United States Stl New (X) Holding By $15.47 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased United States Stl Corp New (X) stake by 70.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 1.03M shares as United States Stl Corp New (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 422,454 shares with $6.47 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. United States Stl Corp New now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 7.88M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Reaches Agreement With State and Federal Government to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 34.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 4,547 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 17,594 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 13,047 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 1.46 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 30,281 shares to 94,351 valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 29,180 shares and now owns 44,967 shares. Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is -0.30% below currents $135.15 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 11 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 4.51M shares to 4.71 million valued at $117.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 1.63M shares and now owns 1.96M shares. Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is -11.90% below currents $12.86 stock price. United States Steel had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 8. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4.

