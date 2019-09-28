Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding by $326,740; Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Lifted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 127,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.32M, up from 101,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 14,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,399 shares to 13,052 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 23,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,209 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc invested in 1.23% or 1,700 shares. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated reported 23,959 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 2.18M shares. Needham Investment Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 26,400 shares. Exchange Capital, Michigan-based fund reported 9,543 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Lc accumulated 18,140 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Transamerica Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 368 shares. Aldebaran Inc stated it has 14,103 shares. Grassi Invest has invested 1.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Icon Advisers stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Research & Mngmt owns 57,198 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Signature Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 202,458 shares. Mengis Cap Management holds 44,567 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Ca invested in 0.09% or 2,058 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).