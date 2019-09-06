Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted By $672,660 Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding; Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA) Sentiment Is 0.75

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 131.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 6,660 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 11,716 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 5,056 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 1.56M shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund (MPA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 cut down and sold equity positions in Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Muniyield Pennsylvania Insured Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 6,489 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montgomery Inv Mgmt has 11,365 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.37% stake. Discovery Capital Mgmt Ltd Ct reported 243,100 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.04% or 1.67M shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 2,576 shares. Stelliam Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 32,500 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 911,253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1,087 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Jvl Advsrs Limited Co reported 4.62% stake. Invesco invested in 1.68M shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, March 8.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 57.13% above currents $97.65 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) stake by 10,040 shares to 44,244 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Holdings stake by 1,468 shares and now owns 1,760 shares. Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) was reduced too.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $191.62 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.71 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund for 24,860 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 85,746 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.09% invested in the company for 67,739 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,885 shares.