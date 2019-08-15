Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted By $598,818 Its Vf (VFC) Holding; 7 Analysts Covering Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)

Among 7 analysts covering Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kinaxis Inc has $100 highest and $88 lowest target. $92.57’s average target is 21.32% above currents $76.3 stock price. Kinaxis Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Scotia Capital maintained Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Saturday, March 2. Laurentian maintained Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) rating on Monday, March 4. Laurentian has “Buy” rating and $100 target. See Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) latest ratings:

06/03/2019 Broker: Paradigm Research Rating: Buy Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Laurentian Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $91 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $96 Maintain

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 49.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 6,963 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 20,956 shares with $1.82M value, up from 13,993 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $31.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 286,979 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF has $100 highest and $84 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 18.07% above currents $78.13 stock price. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 19. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) stake by 6,045 shares to 45,649 valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 2,042 shares and now owns 5,977 shares. Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was reduced too.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “VF Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,145 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.54% or 100,000 shares. 627,818 were reported by Aqr Cap Ltd Llc. Samlyn Limited Liability Com stated it has 929,253 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.62% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Peoples Fincl Service Corp accumulated 0.14% or 3,100 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability reported 29,197 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 482,744 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,873 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of KXS.TO earnings conference call or presentation 2-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioScrip Inc. (BIOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agriculture Inputs Testing – Global Market Outlook to 2026 with Comprehensive Company Profiling – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Kinaxis Inc. provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, and capacity planning. It has a 123.06 P/E ratio. It also offers professional services, such as implementation, technical, and training services, as well as maintenance and support services to its software products.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 14,353 shares traded. Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.