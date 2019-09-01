Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Medifast, Inc. (MED) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 103.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 7,854 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 15,457 shares with $1.47 million value, up from 7,603 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $41.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Among 2 analysts covering Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medifast Inc has $250 highest and $13000 lowest target. $190’s average target is 90.08% above currents $99.96 stock price. Medifast Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. See Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $130.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $250 Maintain

The stock increased 1.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 337,493 shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. (MED) CEO Dan Chard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Medifast, Inc.’s (NYSE:MED) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,459 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 186,845 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,615 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 4,343 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 7,561 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 30,547 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). American Gru invested in 0% or 8,854 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,823 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 11,022 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) stake by 10,040 shares to 44,244 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 7,704 shares and now owns 19,685 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.