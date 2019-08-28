Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Increased By $301,350 Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut By $347,126 Its Peapack (PGC) Stake

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Peapack (PGC) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,351 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 899,737 shares with $23.59M value, down from 913,088 last quarter. Peapack now has $529.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 151,651 shares traded or 122.54% up from the average. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 25.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 2,450 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 12,153 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 9,703 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $219.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 13,119 shares to 124,632 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 35,275 shares and now owns 38,104 shares. Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.69% above currents $115.83 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H Com Inc reported 188,741 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 140,613 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate holds 126,551 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Ckw Gru reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hl Fin Ser Limited Liability Company owns 0.7% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 367,465 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Co invested in 63,473 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 9.91 million shares. Bridges Investment Management owns 256,751 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 2.17% or 161,170 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amer Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 1,950 shares stake. Amp Capital Investors Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 427,368 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. The insider DeBel Richard bought 500 shares worth $13,678.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Renaissance Tech Limited stated it has 330,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,941 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Swiss Natl Bank owns 29,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 279,733 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 7,783 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Co accumulated 20,447 shares. Parkside Bank Tru invested in 0% or 389 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,018 shares. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Cacti Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.11% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 8,171 are owned by Cannell Peter B & Inc. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 86,344 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 189 shares to 10,023 valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 72,407 shares and now owns 572,210 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.